Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Stryker accounts for about 2.4% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,613,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.