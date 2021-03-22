Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 504,061 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $712,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 116,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 963,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 450,963 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $230.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $220.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

