Skye Global Management LP Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Skye Global Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 8.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,037.87. 47,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,054.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,769.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

