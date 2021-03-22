Skye Global Management LP Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $51,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

