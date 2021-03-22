Skye Global Management LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

BKI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.27. 9,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.