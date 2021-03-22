Skye Global Management LP Sells 62,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Skye Global Management LP cut its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,715,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. Chubb Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. 11,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,287. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -403.55.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,597,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,842,941 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.