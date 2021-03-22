SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 21,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,123,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SM Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

