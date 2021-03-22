Smart MFG (MFG) Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $19,760.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00632272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 298,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

