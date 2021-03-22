Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PARK24 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

PARK24 stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. PARK24 has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

