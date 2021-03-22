Softcat’s (SCT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

Shares of LON SCT traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,607 ($21.00). The stock had a trading volume of 368,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,227. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 866.50 ($11.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,520.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,328.19. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.29.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

