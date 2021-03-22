Solana (SOL) Price Tops $15.58 on Major Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $15.58 or 0.00026936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $105.98 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solana has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.53 or 0.00645975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,349,183 coins and its circulating supply is 267,459,985 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

