Sourcerock Group LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.1% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 364,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

