Southport Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Ambarella accounts for about 2.8% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,212,846. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $106.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

