Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

