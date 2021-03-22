Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SPSY opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £75.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.10. Spectra Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.60.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

