Spectre.ai Dividend Token One Day Volume Tops $6.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00051054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00646070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

