SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $629,485.69 and $711.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,866.54 or 0.99858748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00383695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.16 or 0.00693728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00077685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002916 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

