Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.