Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spok worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 191.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,384 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.97 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

