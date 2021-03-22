SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

