SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPPF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

