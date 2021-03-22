Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

