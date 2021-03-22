Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $185.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $196.67 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

