Stealth Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Stealth has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $4,834.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001338 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015555 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,977,286 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

