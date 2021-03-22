Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) Insider Sells £5,904,000 in Stock

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) insider Patricia Watson sold 4,100,000 shares of Stenprop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £5,904,000 ($7,713,613.80).

Patricia Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 15th, Patricia Watson sold 50,360 shares of Stenprop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £70,000.40 ($91,455.97).

Shares of STP opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £408.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71. Stenprop Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.15 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.89.

About Stenprop

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

