Stephen W. Laut Sells 1,875 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at C$84,791,740.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$37.73 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$11.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.02.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.