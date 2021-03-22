Stephens Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Denny’s has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

