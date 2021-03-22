Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMIF opened at $25.18 on Monday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

