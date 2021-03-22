Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $74,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

ABNB opened at $194.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

