Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 925.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.