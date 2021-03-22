Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.