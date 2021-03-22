Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 733 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $58.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

