Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,562 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of AON worth $31,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $46,142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AON by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AON by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in AON by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 64,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

AON opened at $222.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.75 and its 200-day moving average is $209.34. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

