Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.85 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of MCHP opened at $150.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $166.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

