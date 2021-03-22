Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,373,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

