Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 165,435 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.54 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

