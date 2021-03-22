Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,370,000 after acquiring an additional 731,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

