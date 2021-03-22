Stifel Financial Corp Sells 159,547 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,547 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

