Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 100,692 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the average daily volume of 7,458 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:RLX traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. 106,795,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,299,464. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

