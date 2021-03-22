Stringer Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 7.4% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 984,651 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62.

