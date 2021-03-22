Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,964 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $231.70. 23,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.58. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

