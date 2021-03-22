SUN Trading Up 69.1% This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $154.60 million and $260.41 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can now be bought for $31.76 or 0.00058042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.00472628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.32 or 0.00815737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00075475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,868,362 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

