SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Up 94.3% Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $324.50 million and approximately $34.10 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 94.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00255251 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028756 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

