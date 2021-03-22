Support.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 43,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61,582% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Support.com stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Support.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRT traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 281,075,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.48. Support.com has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

