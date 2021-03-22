Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SURF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

