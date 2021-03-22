Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $300.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Shares of BA opened at $255.82 on Friday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

