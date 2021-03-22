Susquehanna Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $78.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Semtech stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

