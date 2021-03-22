SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $114.95.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.89.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

