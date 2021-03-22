Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

