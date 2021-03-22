Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report sales of $77.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. Talend posted sales of $68.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TLND. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend stock remained flat at $$64.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 518,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,787 shares of company stock worth $1,483,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

